Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Game-changing AI shows bushfire-ravaged species is back from the brink

By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 6 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melinda Kerr (left) and Dr Emma Spencer check a sensor camera in the Eyes on Recovery project. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Melinda Kerr (left) and Dr Emma Spencer check a sensor camera in the Eyes on Recovery project. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A small carnivorous marsupial that was all but wiped out in the Black Summer bushfires has made a welcome recovery, thanks to game-changing AI technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.