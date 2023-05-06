Farm Online

Cameron Griffin is taking a different approach to building his grassfed cattle operation

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 26-year-old is passionate about regenerative grazing practices and developing a minimal input, grassfed herd. Pictures supplied
The 26-year-old is passionate about regenerative grazing practices and developing a minimal input, grassfed herd. Pictures supplied

It's no secret that first generation farmers are finding it more and more difficult to take that first step into agriculture, but one 26-year-old has found the perfect recipe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.