Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Researchers test low-cost vision systems to assess pasture production

MW
By Mel Williams
May 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infield cameras for assessment of pasture dry matter and grazing dates over two seasons: (A) camera installation; and (B) camera image before grazing. An electric fence line and marker post was installed near each camera. Pictures from Australian Dairy Science Symposium proceedings
Infield cameras for assessment of pasture dry matter and grazing dates over two seasons: (A) camera installation; and (B) camera image before grazing. An electric fence line and marker post was installed near each camera. Pictures from Australian Dairy Science Symposium proceedings

Australian dairy farmers may soon have access to a novel in-field, low-cost machine vision system to assess pasture production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.