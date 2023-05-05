Australian dairy farmers may soon have access to a novel in-field, low-cost machine vision system to assess pasture production.
This is important for determining grazing schedules and managing the feed base and ultimately profitability.
Researchers presenting to the Australasian Dairy Science Symposium in late 2022 said there were limitations with current methods of measuring pasture growth.
These included labour intensity needed with manual observations or using tools such as a rising plate meter; cloud cover impeding spatial dry matter readings using satellite imagery; and manual operation of on-the-go height or multispectral sensors.
Researcher Alison McCarthy said there was potential for in-field machine vision cameras to provide pasture quality and quantity data at a daily time scale, while also significantly reducing labour and increasing accuracy and repeatability in feedbase assessments.
"This system could also detect grazing events, which could be used to automate record keeping and improve pasture management," she said.
The research project involved collecting field images over two irrigated pasture seasons at a field within Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's Dairy Research Farm at Elliott where perennial ryegrass is dominant.
Daily images were collected from cameras, analysed and compared with estimates of dry matter quantity from weekly-fortnightly C-Dax measurements.
Ms McCarthy said the dry matter assessed using machine vision had accuracy levels comparable with existing approaches, better temporal resolution than satellite imagery and lower labour requirements for field measurements.
"The system has potential to monitor daily pasture growth rate and assist in making grazing and management decisions in pasture production systems," she said.
"Grazing date was accurately assessed using machine vision, which would reduce record keeping in pasture production systems.
"Further work for the research team includes evaluating other machine vision properties and different pasture compositions."
