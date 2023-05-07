The list of albino creatures Bathurst in NSW is home to has grown.
An all-white echidna has been spotted on the move in the area, with Bathurst Regional Council staff happening upon it while going about their jobs in the region on Tuesday.
Council has shared pictures of the echidna to its social media accounts.
Albino echidnas are very rare and very few people have sighted them in person before.
Council has asked people to be respectful should they come across Raffie themselves.
"If you see Raffie out, please feel free to take a couple of snaps, but do not approach. touch, or try and contain him," council said.
"It is important to leave wildlife alone, as you could risk them losing their scent trail or leaving young unattended in the burrow."
Raffie is not the only albino creature to call Bathurst home.
Multiple albino wallaroos are known to live in the vicinity of Mount Panorama, with two recently being spotted by deputy mayor Ben Fry.
He described his "lucky" encounter in December, 2022.
"It was just one of those lucky things," he said.
"I was just walking around Mount Panorama like I do most mornings and recognised the wallaroo that's a resident there, then I saw a little joey next to it and I couldn't believe it had a bub.
"It's honestly so beautiful."
