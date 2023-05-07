Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

evokeAG 2024 official launch in Perth

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
May 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) director general Heather Brayford, AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey, Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, AgriFutures Australia non-executive director Dr William Ryan and Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) director general Rebecca Brown at the evokeAG 2024 official launch in Perth.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) director general Heather Brayford, AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey, Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, AgriFutures Australia non-executive director Dr William Ryan and Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) director general Rebecca Brown at the evokeAG 2024 official launch in Perth.

PERTH being selected to host popular agri-food tech event evokeAG 2024, is a clear demonstration of the "power of the people" according to AgriFutures Australia managing director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.