Hard at work at the "Hereford" property at Kelso in 1911.

MY interesting photo this week shows the milking shed at "Hereford" at Kelso. The Colley boys used the milk sheds and nearby grazing paddock in September 1911 in return for supplying fresh milk and cream to James Rutherford's house "Hereford". This is part one in a series of three articles that looks at the early years of dairying around Bathurst and the establishing of butter and milk factories from the 1890s.

James Rutherford died on September 13, 1911. He was on a tour of inspection of his Queensland Cobb and Co properties when he was taken ill. He died in Mackay and was brought back to Bathurst for burial.

Besides the two men in the photo, there is a woman wearing a brimmed hat and a little girl leaning against the stall wall.

James' wife Ada was used to running the "Hereford" household and could have made the arrangements with the Colleys.



Ada was known to give milk and cream to the Bathurst District Hospital and orphanage, along with beef broth, flowers, magazines and other donations.

The Colley dairymen had milking sheds at Kelso and Eglinton around this time. The men aimed to get good herds of dairy cows with the ability to produce large quantities of milk, selling the excess to the butter factory where dairy products could be made.

Around 1911, a good dairy cow in full milk could cost around £8 2s 6d to buy (or £4 10s for nearly dry or £6 dry).



Dairy heifers would set them back £3 to £3 15s and a Jersey heifer calf £3 5s.

After Federation took place, the Bathurst City Council was responsible for testing for adulterated milk as this product was constantly tested to locate "watered down" milk.



The health inspector from the council had received a complaint in February 1911 that a local café owner was selling adulterated milk.



When he called to the business, the owner tried to bribe him. The owner appeared in court and was fined.

Fred Flowers, the Acting-Chief Secretary in the NSW Government in 1911, was aware of milk problems that could affect the health of the community.



He classed milk adulteration as a heinous offence and, while a man might be spared with a fine of £5 or £10 on the first conviction, Mr Flowers suggested that six months' jail could be a better prevention from ever selling inferior milk again as the punishment for a second conviction.

He said that a pure milk supply was "absolutely essential to public well-being".



"Impure milk is at the bottom of the trouble which is so frequently ascribed to the birth-rate," he said. "It is not so much a question of the empty cradle as a question of the slaughter of innocents.



"The heavy mortality amongst infants is largely the cause of the shrinkage in population from which arises the often repeated shrieks about the empty cradle, and if a pure milk supply were rigidly insisted upon one of the most potent factors in the cause of this mortality would disappear.



"Wilful adulteration of milk is a criminal act, in certain cases it amounts to a species of manslaughter. If a man is guilty of it he should be treated as a criminal.



"The time for dealing leniently with this type of man, who, in order to gain a little monetary profit would jeopardise the lives of scores of infants, has long since passed."

It was reported that stern measures are required and, if Mr Flowers' utterance may be taken as an index, the government will make provision for a penalty befitting the enormity of the offence.



Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society. This article first appeared in the Western Advocate.