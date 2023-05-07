Research uncovers ways to mitigate summer pasture stress

Pastures in Australasia are subject to increasing abiotic and biotic stresses, such as drought and invertebrate pests.
This compromises the resilience of perennial grass tiller populations, such as in ryegrass pastures.
To give this resilience a boost, a greater focus is needed on strategies that protect and enhance reserves of water-soluble carbohydrate before and/or over summer.
Researcher Katherine Tozer told delegates at the Australasian Dairy Science Symposium, held in late 2022, that this could be achieved by:
She said the research team found there was evidence to recommend delaying grazing until the three-leaf stage in environments where there were multiple stresses over summer, and for the use of deferred grazing to enhance carbohydrate reserves and improve pasture resilience.
"However, there are significant knowledge gaps regarding the effects of standard and selected endophyte on grazing deterrence and the survival of tiller populations, and also the effects of heading date on the survival of tiller populations over summer," she said.
"Research is required to determine to what extent, if any, endophyte and heading date effects can be utilised to protect and enhance carbohydrate reserves over summer and maintain tiller populations."
