Climate change and protection of the environment is increasingly top of mind for the community globally.
A quarter of global emissions are related to food production, and consumers increasingly seek out climate-friendly diets. When choosing their food and drink, 63 per cent of consumers say that sustainability is important, and 37pc of Australians claim to have changed their food behaviours in the past 12 months to be more sustainable.
Of the one in three Australians who claim to have changed their eating and drinking habits to be more sustainable, 9pc cited dairy as a food they consumed less due to concerns about sustainability, behind meat, sugary drinks, packaged foods and processed or ready-made foods.
The Australian dairy industry can build community trust and support for dairy as a sustainable food by sharing its sustainability commitments and targets, as well as the actions being taken and areas for improvement.
Dairy Australia reinforced the industry's promise to protect the environment, the health of families and the wellbeing of animals through the latest industry Dairy Matters campaign, which ran from September to December 2022.
The campaign was delivered across television, podcasts, streamed radio, YouTube, social media and digital display. In addition, content partnerships with the Guardian and Nine on the Sydney Morning Herald included expert voices giving guidance on how to prioritise natural nutrition like dairy to achieve better health outcomes, as well as covering environmental actions on farm across water, land, waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
Dairy Australia partnered with six influencers across sustainability, food and lifestyle to launch a content series Dairy: Did You Know. This aimed to highlight the sustainability efforts of farmers in an engaging and relatable way, and support the advertising campaign. Influencer activity reached 478,400 with an average engagement rate of 2.3pc across 12 pieces of content.
Tom Middlebrook from Bowman Farm, Gloucester, NSW, was the main spokesperson for the campaign. He helped with a lunch-and-learn session to update the six influencers about the industry's sustainability commitments and actions.
Mr Middlebrook spoke about his personal experience implementing sustainable farming practices. He made sure the influencers understood the industry's sustainability commitments so they could develop accurate and engaging content for their followers.
"It's really important to me that we continue to demonstrate to consumers that we care about animal welfare and sustainability as much as they do, and speak about the positive things we are doing as Australian dairy farmers," Mr Middlebrook said.
Dairy farmer case studies were shared with the media to demonstrate sustainability in action and achieved nine pieces of coverage reaching more than 715,000 people.
Campaign tracking showed that 25pc of the target audience recalled seeing the campaign, with 94pc of this audiences feeling more positive and supportive of the industry, and 92pc feeling more positive towards the product.
Encouragingly, 61pc claimed they would consume more dairy after seeing the latest Dairy Matters campaign. Industry trust improved to a high of 76pc.
To find out more about Dairy Australia's marketing initiatives visit dairyaustralia.com.au/industrymarketing.
