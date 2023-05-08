Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia campaign helps build community trust in dairy industry

May 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Middlebrook from Bowman Farm was the main spokesperson for the recent Dairy Matters campaign. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Tom Middlebrook from Bowman Farm was the main spokesperson for the recent Dairy Matters campaign. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Climate change and protection of the environment is increasingly top of mind for the community globally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.