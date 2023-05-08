Farm Online
Home/Property

High rainfall grazing country with opportunity to expand

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Warradale is described as being able to comfortably run 12,000 DSE in any combination of cattle or sheep. Picture - supplied
Warradale is described as being able to comfortably run 12,000 DSE in any combination of cattle or sheep. Picture - supplied

QUALITY 1324 hectare (3267 acre) high rainfall grazing property Warradale is described as being able to comfortably run 12,000 DSE in any combination of cattle or sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.