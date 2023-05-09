Mutton yardings lift amid strong demand

Record Chinese demand for mutton is seeing prices continue to lift, even amid larger yardings.
Mutton volumes lifted last week to deliver 110,000 head to the yards, an increase of 40,000 head week-on-week, and the highest mutton yarding in nearly two months.
The national indicator reached 439c/kg cwt, up 70c from a month ago but still 127c down on year ago prices.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said even though mutton exports eased during April, they remained well above normal levels, with the past four months seeing Chinese demand break monthly records.
"If you look to the last quarter in 2022 the ongoing issues around trying to keep COVID-19 contained and the closures around certain parts of the economy and lockdowns in big cities were impacting on growth and demand for products like mutton," he said.
"Since they have changed tack at the start of this year, there's been a rebound."
China saw mutton exports ease by 21pc during April to 7,493 tonnes swt but despite the decline, demand sits 88pc above the April seasonal pattern, making it the strongest April on record.
Malaysian demand dropped 49pc to 1340 tonnes for April 2023, just 29 tonnes below the five-year average pattern for April, while the USA also eased 49pc to 720 tonnes swt, sitting 37pc below the five year average.
China has been taking on average 7200 tonnes a month, compared to 4100 tonnes a month a year ago, a 75 per cent increase.
Lamb demand in China has also jumped by a more modest 28pc this year, from an average 3500 tonnes a month to 4500 tonnes.
MORE READING:
Mr Dalgleish said an oversupply of mutton late last year and early this year had dampened prices but that was turning around.
"With the levels of demand we have been seeing since the start of the year, particularly for mutton, it looks like that backlog has been worked through... as it's continued to stay strong in terms of that offshore demand, I think the balance has started to turn towards demand taking more of an influence and that's why we're seeing the pricing start to drift up towards more reasonable levels," he said.
"They're not quite at the heights we saw back in the middle of 2022 for mutton... but it's a big recovery from where we were a month ago.
"Historically through the middle of the year we often get a bit of a decline in demand particularly for mutton... it will be interesting to see if it comes off but still stays above the average levels."
Weekly lamb yardings also ticked upwards by 68pc or 78,122 head to reach 192,000 head, the second highest weekly supply of lambs since early March.
The restocker lamb market indicator lifting 14pc or 64c to end the week at 518c/kg cwt, despite a 150pc or 22,000 head increase in throughput.
Meanwhile trade lamb price fell 17c to 667c/kg cwt, as a 74pc increase in supply driving the indicator to its lowest level since August 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.