Mutton yardings lift amid strong demand

VN
By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:00am
Mutton is performing well, driven largely by Chinese demand. Photo: Darren Howe.
Record Chinese demand for mutton is seeing prices continue to lift, even amid larger yardings.

