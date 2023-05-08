Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

KI lifestyle farm for sale comes with 20 established marron ponds

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

While South Australians like their feed of yabbies, many also have a taste for marron.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.