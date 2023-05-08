While South Australians like their feed of yabbies, many also have a taste for marron.
Marron are not as easy to catch so this farm which has just gone up for sale in Kangaroo Island is an easy way to fill the pot.
The present owner of this farm on Kangaroo Island has marron galore.
The farm which is being pitched as a lifestyle opportunity takes in 113 hectares (280 acres).
No price range has been offered for the property.
While it boasts grazing opportunities to run some stock and has a ripper home, it also comes with a fully functional marron farm with 20 ponds, pipelines and all the necessary equipment.
There's a few other marron farms on KI so the idea is to grow a few for sale and not eat them all.
The property also has a piggery, horse stables and arenas plus a large machinery shed with well-fenced paddocks.
The four-bedroom homestead is the centrepiece featuring slate floors, pine timber internal walls and western red cedar construction.
It also boasts a large veranda to enjoy the country views, perfect for outdoor entertaining.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts also suggest the property is ideal for those looking to start a tourism venture.
It's not just the marron on tap but the large homestead they say would be perfect to host guests.
The property is also home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including endangered dunnarts and bandicoots.
Natural creeks and springs flow through the land.
"This property truly has it all and offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a slice of paradise," agent Jack Wagner says.
For more information contact Mr Wagner on 0450 768162.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.