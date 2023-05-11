THE GREEN revolution, where farmers across developing nations made a quantum step-up in yields due to improved varieties and agronomics, was widely regarded as the most important agricultural shift in the past century.
In Australia, researchers and farmers in the grains industry regard the shift from conventional, cultivation-based cropping systems to no and zero till as close to important.
Research by Rick Llewellyn and Jackie Ouzman, in the book Australian Agriculture in 2020 found that across the country 92 per cent of farmers had used some form of no-till or conservation farming technique in their enterprise, with 80pc of the 2020 crop planted via no or zero till systems.
It is a far cry from 1982 when Wimmera, Victoria, farmer and passionate no-till advocate Rob Ruwoldt first decided to have a crack at what was then a largely unknown concept.
"I'd been inspired by the dust storms earlier that year, I didn't necessarily know the theory behind it but I instinctively knew there had to be a better way than working our country over and over again," he said.
His first trial, with field peas, was a qualified success.
"It was a dry year and there were widespread crop losses, my peas in the end did not amount to a crop but they hung on longer than others in the district and crucially there was no erosion in the paddock."
"We flew blind a little in those first early years, a lot of my research was coming from magazines sent out from Canada and we just kept going finding out what worked and what didn't."
Mr Ruwoldt did not realise it at the time but he was part of a growing band of Australian grain producers switching to a system far better suited to our highly variable climate than the traditional European production models based on cultivation.
John Kierkegaard, CSIRO, has worked in the conservation agriculture space since 1990 and is recognised as a pioneer of conservation agriculture in this country.
He said no-till in Australia had its roots in marginal cropping regions with high risk of either wind or water erosion.
"The early adopters were in Western Australia, particularly in the low rainfall zones where there was the most to gain from moisture retention and in Queensland, where summer rain on bare paddocks could lead to heavy erosion," Dr Kierkegaard said.
"Things got going during the 1970s and 80s before I started in the field, with the focus on those drier or erosion-susceptible areas, before spreading through southern and eastern cropping regions."
Dr Kierkegaard said there were three key factors that allowed no-till to thrive at the time it did.
"Firstly it was the era where effective herbicides became more widely available and affordable."
"We started off with the broad spectrum products such as paraquat and then glyphosate, used as a knockdown while there was also development of the selectives.
"This was critical as it allowed farmers the chance to manage their weeds without being forced to cultivate."
The second of the critical areas of change was in machinery.
"Those technological advances, many driven by growers themselves, allowed the development of machinery that was able to get through residue and allow people to sow into standing crop stubbles, allowing them to maintain ground cover and improve soil structure."
Lastly, Dr Kierkegaard said breeding advances, particularly in non-traditional crops, had allowed farmers a more robust rotation.
"Suddenly it was possible to move away from those really intensive cereal rotations, wheat on wheat or wheat and barley."
"In the west we saw people growing more and more lupins, while in the south it was canola that allowed people a broadleaf phase and again a good chance to get those weed burdens under control without cultivation."
Mr Ruwoldt said the transition was quick.
"When we started no-tilling we didn't even have Roundup (glyphosate), we were still relying on Paraquat as the major knockdown chemical."
"There was also no nitrogen put out on crops, crop nutrition involved putting out single super (phosphate) via a little tug-along spreader, it was totally different to what you see now."
Mr Ruwoldt said in spite of some initial local scepticism he persevered with no-till and soon was seeing some good results.
"It was just a better way of doing things that working your country and destroying the soil, the benefits were so easy to see, there was the soil structure and the water holding capacity, the improved yields and better resilience of the crop and the improved flexibility through cutting out time consuming cultivation."
Mr Ruwoldt said his learnings from over 40 years in agriculture could be summed up in a short sentence.
"Timing is everything. Whatever you do, do it on time and you just improve the odds of getting the maximum results you can."
"No-till has really allowed us to achieve that, when it comes to April and we're ready to go sowing we can do it.
'The improvements in soil structure now also mean in-crop, with things like spraying or fertiliser application we're also more often than not in a position to get out and do it when it needs to be done, without having to wait for paddocks to dry up.
"It is all about bringing as many things in your favour as possible, and timing is king."
Mr Ruwoldt said through his farming journey he had seen his farming system evolve from basic no-till to a full zero till model, based on advances in things such as controlled traffic and precision agriculture.
"Controlled traffic and precision ag have been really important in what we've been able to do, as have disc seeders, allowing us to keep that soil disturbance to an absolute minimum.
"Moving to zero till have has had a huge impact on the condition of the soil and allowing us to keep those residues which in turn help soil structure."
Dr Kierkegaard said adoption of no-till had been slower in medium to high rainfall zones in south-eastern Australia but added it had rapidly caught up.
"I was working out in the Riverina in the 1990s and a farmer group got me in to try and work out why the direct drilled crops weren't going as well as the conventional ones."
"The major problem we found was stubble loads, in those higher rainfall areas there could be 8-9 tonnes a hectare of residue, far more than you would find in the low rainfall zone and the machinery of the time had trouble getting through it.
"Once we figured out how to through that residue we found the crops did much better."
Dr Kierkegaard said one of the early obstacles to more take-up of conservation farming practices was the issue of livestock.
"There was a lot of chatter that you were either one or the other and you couldn't really go no-till with livestock."
"I'm pretty happy I've been able to spread the message with growers that it is not all or nothing and you can successfully incorporate livestock into a no-till system, there has been a lot of work over the years that the sheep themselves are not what is causing compaction issues."
"People in those mixed farming systems which still make up the majority of farms in those medium rainfall zones have realised they can no-till and do it well, providing they do things like spraying summer weeds.
"Previously some left weeds after summer rain for a bit of 'green pick' without realising just how big an impact those weeds had in terms of draining soil moisture and sucking out nutrients."
Mr Ruwoldt said no-till's role in allowing the use of all autumn rain could not be understated.
"We can plant earlier and get a longer growing season which helps with yield, and if the break is late you still have the crop coming up as early as you possibly can."
He said no-till through Victoria and southern NSW had kicked into overdrive during the dry years of the Millennium Drought through the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"When we set up the Victorian No-Till Farmers Association in 2002 we attracted a big following very quickly, particularly in the Mallee, where people had been a little reluctant to change earlier on."
"The difference in results in those dry years was just so stark that we quickly saw more and more people joining as they could see they needed to change something to remain viable.
"Even now, I'll get people walk up to me at a field day or whatever and thank me, saying that without Vic No-Till they'd be out of business, it is very gratifying to hear how we were able to help our ag sector."
Mr Ruwoldt said there were some fellow farmers and advisors that had been instrumental in spreading the no-till message in Victoria.
"People like Peter Habel and Peter Walsh at Minyip were fantastic in the early days of Vic No Till, and then we had Chris Drum at Banyena has also heavily involved, while in the Mallee Jacko Kiley has done a lot of work."
"In terms of the agronomists, Tim Starick, who was based out of Horsham, was one of the first who really saw the potential in no-till and spread the message among growers, many of who were still a bit sceptical on whether a system relying pretty much solely on herbicide to control weeds could work."
He continues to strive for improvement, even though much of the low hanging fruit in terms of yield and productivity gains have been picked.
"Years ago, the 4t/ha wheat crop was enough to give you bragging rights at the pub in this part of the world."
"Now we'd be hoping to double that, and that's primarily off the back of what we've been able to achieve mechanically which has allowed us to improve our soils.
"There aren't going to be the big hits that we saw once our no-till systems starting delivering results in terms of gains but I'm still confident with technology advances we can push the envelope further."
In particular, Mr Ruwoldt is interested in more accurate seed placement.
"I see using things like downforce control to try and get the seeding depth right, which can be a bit problematic in softer soils as something we could look to improve."
Dr Kierkegaard said farmers were becoming more comfortable in moving away from strict interpretations of no-till.
"There once was a school of thought there could be no cultivation in a no-till system and that you ruined all your good work if you cultivate."
"Now, people are using a strategic tillage sparingly, such as when they want to incorporate lime, or, like last year, where it has been wet and you need to renovate wheel tracks.
"There is also what we are seeing in sandier areas, particularly in WA, where people are deep ripping to bring up clay at depth and really improving the productivity of their country.
"It is all about doing it wisely, no one wants to speed till, no one wants to burn, but if it is done once in a while when it is really necessary it can be of benefit."
Mr Ruwoldt said he preferred to stick with a strict no cultivation policy but recognised there would be times farmers had to fix issues.
"After last year there were plenty of wheel tracks that were just a mess and you can see why people have had to go in and fix them up."
Dr Kierkegaard agreed with Mr Ruwoldt that the improvements in timing had been critical.
"The big profit drivers have been getting the right crops sown on time."
"We still have tough years with weather, but even in the bad droughts of 2018-19 we were still growing some grain, whereas prior to no-till there would have been nothing."
"The national wheat yields, graph jumps around according to seasonal variability but it never drops to those 1960s levels."
Dr Kierkegaard said Australia was renowned globally for its impressive water use efficiency in grain production.
"Our WUE is right up there globally and no-till is a large part of that."
He said it was not only improvements in the dry seasons where growers were eking out some grain from minimal rain but advances in optimising favourable conditions that had helped the industry.
"We're turning the wet years from 4t/ha seasons to 6 or 7t/ha seasons and that is really strengthening farm businesses, especially, as we've seen in recent years, where we've been lucky enough to tie in high yields with high grain prices."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
