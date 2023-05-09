Farm Online
UK trade deal set to open lucrative doors for beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Australian beef is set to be on far more menus in Britain thanks the free trade agreement coming into force at the end of May. Photo by Sebastian Coman on Unsplash.
The landmark free trade agreement that will see all tariffs on Australian beef shipped to the United Kingdom eliminated after ten years will be in place from the end of this month.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

