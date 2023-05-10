Farm Online
Australian carbon dioxide shortage impacts meat processing industry

By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:45pm
A carbon dioxide shortage is causing concerns for Australian meat processors, with the scarcity of the product meaning costs could rise at the supermarket.
Australian meat processors are calling for government intervention to help combat the carbon dioxide shortage facing the industry.

National sheep and wool writer

