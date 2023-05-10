Australian meat processors are calling for government intervention to help combat the carbon dioxide shortage facing the industry.
Processors are rationing CO2, which is typically used as part of the packaging process in the form of dry ice, with the Australian Meat Industry Council in talks with the government to see what solutions can be found.
Some processors are also using alternative cooling products like liquid nitrogen to combat the shortage.
It's not just the meat industry that's been hit by the shortfall, with carbon dioxide also used in fire extinguishers, to carbonate soft drinks and for various medical uses in hospitals.
Australian Meat Industry Council CEO Patrick Hutchinson said processors were competing against a lot of other industries for a finite resource and government intervention would be vital.
"It's something that has seemed to have crept up on a lot of industries across Australia... unfortunately when you're utilising something like that, solutions are very limited," he said.
"There's been refining issues where refineries have been out of action, especially in Newcastle, which has had a huge impact on the ability of the whole of Australia to access CO2.
"This needs a total government intervention, state and federal, to look at how we get past this and ensure it doesn't happen again."
Mr Hutchinson said a survey of members found meat outputs hadn't particularly been affected yet, with manufacturers having contingencies in place to deal with a situation such as this.
"The concern is that we've been utilising all these contingencies, now we want to be making sure that we don't then start to find ourselves forever rationing or starting to get into a cutthroat market of paying far more to locate and get delivery of gas against other processors or other industries," he said.
"It's not an emergency situation but it's a medium concern, processors are finding the interventions to work around this but they don't last forever.
"If it's not solved in another three months time, I would say that survey would have vastly different result."
Mr Hutchinson said difficulties sourcing labour were also also causing costs to rise for processors.
"I know of large processors nationally that could be paying up to a quarter of a million dollars a week in overtime just to try to find a way to ensure they have enough staff for shifts," he said.
"With issues around higher input costs, the inability to get a full component of workforce or issues in relation to things like a reduction in important inputs like CO2 fjust urther erode the bottom line on processing and at a time when we all should be really looking forward to some great outcomes including FTAs with sheep meat with both the UK and India."
An Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry spokeswoman said C02 shortages are an industry responsibility and are being managed by the Office of Supply Chain Resilience.
"The government is aware of recent CO2 supply constraints and their impacts across a number of sectors including agriculture," she said.
"We are monitoring the situation closely, engaging with peak bodies and impacted businesses to understand the problem, and has been facilitating information-sharing and collaboration across industry through established forums, including the Food and Grocery Sector Group."
