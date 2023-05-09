Two south-west Victorian women hope to open a mental health hub at Terang, Vic, before the end of the year.
Lizz Kelly and Sheryn McDowell have raised almost $50,000 and are both completing a a Certificate IV in Mental Health.
Ms Kelly came up with the idea after her son Thomas Vickers died by suicide in November 2021.
The Surviving the Dark Times campaign has raised close to $50,000 through a variety of community events.
Ms Kelly's property is located at Dixie and she farms with her partner Darren Vickers, who runs the family-owned dairy enterprise milking about 550 Friesians.
"There's still a lot of fundraising to be done but we've been blown away by the generosity of the community," she said.
"It just shows how many lives Thomas touched."
Ms Kelly said residents living in small towns often found it hard to access support when experiencing mental health issues.
"Sometimes the country towns are forgotten about," she said.
She said there were no mental health services in Terang, so her son had to travel to Camperdown and Warrnambool for treatment for depression - and even then it was sometimes hard to get an appointment.
She said the mental health hub would be a safe space for people of all ages.
Members of the public can donate to the campaign online at Go Fund Me.
Surviving the Dark Times and Let's Dog the Black Dog Beanies are also available to be purchased online.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
