Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
May 12 2023 - 2:30pm
Coles supersizes distribution 

Supermarket group, Coles, has officially opened one of the world's biggest and most productive automated grocery distribution warehouses south-west of Brisbane and is building a similar operation at Kemps Creek in Sydney.

