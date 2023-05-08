Telstra outage impacted making, receiving calls

Telstra have confirmed an outage this morning is affecting customers' abilities to make and receive calls.
10:05AM UPDATE: Telstra's social media accounts have been updated and say the issue has been resolved.
8:33AM UPDATE: Telstra believe the majority of affected customers are now in Queensland and New South Wales.
EARLIER: The telco's social media accounts all posted noticed at about 8am to let customers know technicians are "working urgently to fix" the issues.
"Triple zero and mobile data aren't affected if you have coverage," Telstra's Facebook post read.
"Switching airplane mode on/off can fix the issue for some customers
"Making calls using Wi-Fi calling or through apps like FaceTime or Messenger should still work."
It is unknown how widespread the issues are.
You can stay up-to-date with Telstra outages here.
This story will be updated when more is known.
