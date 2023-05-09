Scale cropping and livestock aggregation

MAJOR 3333 hectare (8236 acre) southern Riverina cropping and livestock aggregation South Studleigh and Letona is being offered as a whole or in two non-contingent lots.
Located south west of Deniliquin, the two versatile properties offered by Grimwade and Gordon have substantial paddocks complemented by excellent fencing, established shelter belts and secure water for livestock.
South Studleigh comprises of a large-scale 2524ha (6237 acre) irrigated cropping and grazing holding located 35km south west of Deniliquin.
The attractive property has historically been run as a large scale mixed cropping and grazing operation.
Significant work has been undertaken to improve the efficiency of the cropping program.
The development program has seen the property largely re-fenced, re-configured and worked up ready for the 2023 winter cropping season.
South Studleigh currently has 515ha (1273 acres) of developed irrigation country.
Water is supplied from four Murray Irrigation Limited delivery outlets and an 18 megalitre/day irrigation bore (18ML/day capacity).
Additional highly suitable land is said to be also able to be brought back into the irrigation program with minimal effort.
The property is fenced into 11 sizeable paddocks with wide gateways enabling easy access for large farming machinery.
The boundary fencing has been almost fully renewed in recent times, mostly with hinged joint wire.
A solar pump provides water to strategically located dams in addition to water tanks and various stock troughs.
Working improvements include a 40x18x6m steel hay shed and outstation sheep yards.
Letona covers 809ha (2000 acres) and is situated 47km south west of Deniliquin.
The productive property comprises of a single paddock and is currently run as a dryland operation.
An attractive bonus is the property is connected to the Murray Irrigation Limited Irrigation network and could be readily developed to produce irrigated cropping and/or pasture.
A belt of natural timber separates the northern and southern sides of the property to ensure long cropping passes for machinery.
Improvements include a three bedroom home, machinery sheds, workshop, and three stand shearing shed with adjoining steel yards.
The country is expected to make about $2000/acre - or $16.5 million-plus for the aggregation.
South Studleigh and Letona are being sold through an expressions of interest process through Elders and Border Real Estate as a whole or in two non-contingent lots, closing on June 7.
Contact Matt Horne, 0409 355 733, Elders Deniliquin, or David Leeds, 0418 594 416, Border Real Estate.
