EYCI hits a record low for the year as dry patches spread

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 9 2023 - 2:30pm
The cattle market is feeling the heat of increased supply. Picture by Sally Gall.
BIGGER numbers flowing from the spreading patches of dry cattle-growing country across the eastern states are putting heavy pressure on the market.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

