Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Black Sea uncertainty prompts rise in international grain futures

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Russia creating a supply shock?
Is Russia creating a supply shock?

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures posted a week-on-week gain last week, reversing the recent downward trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.