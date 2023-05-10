Farm Online
Dairy coop Norco to distribute Ceres Tags

May 10 2023 - 10:00am
NSW dairy cooperative Norco will now distribute Ceres Tags, the solar-powered devices that enable livestock owners to capture real time information on their stock without being on-the-spot.
Norco AgriSolutions has expanded its product offering by signing a distribution agreement with Ceres Tag, the world's fastest-growing animal welfare and location monitoring platform.

