Norco AgriSolutions has expanded its product offering by signing a distribution agreement with Ceres Tag, the world's fastest-growing animal welfare and location monitoring platform.
Ceres Tag provides Norco customers with a new sustainability service that combines nutrition and other animal health related products to help drive the efficiency and profitability of farming operations.
ALSO SEE:
Bert Custance, commercial and regional manager Central Norco AgriSolutions said Norco was one of Australia's oldest and largest co-operatives, owned by farmers for farmers. "People are often surprised to learn that Norco has a significant agricultural division focused on providing fully integrated solutions for all farming and urban customers, operating alongside the Norco foods business," he said.
"Offering advanced monitoring solutions like Ceres Tag, with direct to satellite connectivity for unlimited range and automated reporting, provides our business the opportunity to expand further nationally and potentially internationally with insights to assist our customers deliver an optimal traceable and sustainable product to the market."
The distribution agreement will initially see Ceres Tag offered throughout the Norco 28-store network from Bundaberg, Queensland down to Heatherbrae, in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.
The products will be supported by a field services team to aid in the extension services for Ceres tag implementation.
David Smith, CEO of Ceres Tag said the distribution of Ceres Tags throughout NSW and Queensland with Norco would assist primary producers to access the very best of animal health and nutritional needs using data to make decisions and improving their sustainability of their operations with advanced insights such as Pasture Feed Intake to understand the animal feed efficiency and methane emissions predictions for the phenotypes used for genetic breeding selection.
"The livestock industry is on the cusp of major changes to maintain market access," he said.
"Information will be required for evidence of good operational considerations and actions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.