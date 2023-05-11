Farm Online
Gambling with the weather takes on more meaning out along the Eyre Highway

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
May 12 2023 - 9:00am
Low rainfall but low price for big parcel of Nullarbor farm country out on the Eyre Highway. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts
Owners of a big spread on the Nullarbor's Eyre Highway are asking $333 an acre for their mixed farm.

