Owners of a big spread on the Nullarbor's Eyre Highway are asking $333 an acre for their mixed farm.
Doesn't sound like much in today's boom market, but when you've got 6000 acres, it adds up to $2 million.
Buds on the Eyre Highway has historically offered a lot of grazing opportunities but when seasons have been good, as they have been lately, much of it is cropped.
Buds takes in 2428 hectares (6000 acres) about 50km further west along the Eyre from Ceduna.
Average annual rainfall is just under 300mm in the region.
The region has received slightly below average so far this year.
Just a few weeks ago, Penalumba Station 2515 hectares (6239 acres) was confirmed as being sold for $600,000.
For that price the new Melbourne owner paid $96/acre for the sheep station which is about 60km further west into the Nullarbor from Buds.
Almost 2000 hectares of Buds (4850 acres) has been cleared since it was established, and has been cropped.
It is for sale through private treaty from Nutrien Harcourts SA.
Buds is fenced into 12 mighty paddocks, consisting of grey, brown to red/brown sandy loam soils.
Improvements across the property include a three-stand shearing shed, sheep yards,a two-bedroom cabin, laundry/shower hut plus a shearers smoko hut.
There are two large machinery and workshop sheds.
Water is supplied to Buds via SA Water, with a large underground rainwater tank.
For more information contact Justin Thompson on 0427 130124.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
