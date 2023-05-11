April beef exports plummet

FROM 99,000 tonnes in March, beef exports to all destinations in April dropped to just 72,063t. But while that may give the impression of some sort of dramatic shift in underlying production, it is really no more than a reflection of variation in the number of working days month to month.
March had 22 or 23 working days (depending on state public holidays) while April had just 17 due to Easter and Anzac Day and fall of the calendar.
Therefore while the April export figure is hugely different to the previous month it does not suggest a fundamental drop in daily production.
This is reflected in MLA weekly slaughter figures.
The opening weeks of March were around 113,000 head with a slight dip mid-month to 108,000 due to public holidays in southern states and then climbing to a highpoint for the year thus far of 116,000 head in the last week of the month.
April had only one full working week and it was right up there at 115,000 head.
Looking at the data on a state-by-state basis, the standout is consistency in both overall numbers and the mix of male and female cattle.
Through March, Queensland was consistently doing around 60,000 head (40-42,000 males and 19-20,000 females) per week. Wet weather in late March and the short weeks in early April were disruptive but by late April the same kill level and balance had returned.
While lower in absolute numbers, there was a similar pattern in NSW and Victoria with weekly kills returning to 30,000 and 14,000 head respectively after the short weeks.
The upshot of this is the 41-42 per cent proportion of females in the kill seen in March has not changed, with the last two weeks of April each returning 41.2pc.
This suggests herd rebuilding is continuing to roll along.
The other point is whether we are likely to see any upside in total kill and variation in female percentage once cattle start to come forward from first round musters in northern and western regions.
There is an expectation of a reasonable pipeline in the making but processors have also reported hearing of producer intention to hold back until after June 30 for taxation reasons.
How that might play out remains to be seen but with 22 working days in both May and June and a weather outlook that does not suggest any major disruptive events, there is every chance that beef exports will break through the 100,000t barrier in either or both of those months.
The last time monthly exports reached 100,000t was in 2019.
Looking at the April results there are some interesting movements.
Across the page, volumes are well down on the previous month as expected but at the same time well up on last year. No more so than China which at 16,745t, is 3200t down on March but up by 5000t on last year.
On a single-month basis, China has now become Australia's largest market by volume.
On a cumulative basis for the four months to date, China is showing a 31pc increase over the same period in 2022, which puts it well within reach of exceeding 200,000t for this calendar year. That would require around 17,500t per month going forward.
Steiner is one analyst who believes there is upside ahead for Australia in this market due to the seeming intent on the part of China to diversify away from the US market.
Countering this possibility is the extent to which Australia's recent elevated trade with China was due to Brazil losing access there over BSE issues.
With that access re-established and its quota access to the US now filled, Brazil will logically be looking to direct greater volumes of product into China.
While that scenario plays out, Australia may see some opportunity to rebuild in Japan and Korea after the intensely difficult trading circumstances of the past couple of years.
Dropping back to 15,225t in April from March's 20,000t volume in the Japanese market is not the negative it appears as outlined earlier.
Rather the focus should be the 1300t month-on-month increase on the previous year and 6.5pc cumulative year-to-date increase on 2022.
Similarly, Korea's April result of 13,586t is an increase in volume of 2900t on last year and a 22pc cumulative increase on 2022.
In the US market the situation was much the same with April's volume of 12,547t representing a sizeable 2600t increase on 2022.
However, demand side factors in the US that contributed to the historically low 2022 result are still problematic.
Steiner notes US cow slaughter has not declined as much as expected due to a higher rate of dairy cow slaughter and severe drought persisting in Mid-West states.
Foodservice demand is soft, competitive meats such as chicken breasts and pork bellies are cheap relative to ground beef and their inventory levels are high.
After reaching US272c/lb (FOB East Coast) in mid-April, imported Aust/NZ 90CL beef has since retreated to US265c/lb in the first week of May due to nervousness over demand outlook.
Feeding that nervousness are fresh fears over a recession-inducing credit crunch after further distress in the regional banking sector.
BACK in mid-March when country started to dry out after the earlier big rains and cattle started to move, southern Queensland grids dropped 30c/kg to 590 and 510 for YP ox and heavy cow respectively.
That lasted about a fortnight before more rain in southern Queensland and NSW put 20c back on.
Those rates held through April until this week when 20c came off across the board in consequence of increased supply in both Qld and southern locations bringing southern Queensland rates back to 590/510 once again.
While works are generally about three weeks out with bookings, there is a sense that the full extent of this current run will not be evident until July.
Pasture conditions mean there is no urgency to sell and the new financial year is not far away.
