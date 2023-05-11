Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

Beef exports dropped from 99,000t in March to just 72,063t in April

By Ken Wilcock
May 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
April beef exports plummet
April beef exports plummet

FROM 99,000 tonnes in March, beef exports to all destinations in April dropped to just 72,063t. But while that may give the impression of some sort of dramatic shift in underlying production, it is really no more than a reflection of variation in the number of working days month to month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.