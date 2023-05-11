Planning industry workarounds to GPS outages

THE FOUNDER of a leading ag-tech business has said the recent satellite outage that impacted Australian agricultural GPSs said the issue not only highlighted the reliance the grain sector had on precision ag technology but also its ability to innovate quickly.
"It was a bit of a wake-up call but equally it was really interesting to see the amount of low-tech solutions farmers were able to come up with in just a couple of days that allowed them to keep going with what they wanted to do," said DataFarming's Tim Neale.
"For instance with controlled traffic lines there were people who came up with low tech solutions and were back out and running within a day," he said.
He said he had been amazed by the amount of disruption the outage to the Immarsat satellite in April had caused.
"It impacted across the board across a lot of the major platforms including John Deere and Trimble."
"Given the strategic importance of satellites not only for agriculture but for sectors as diverse as defence through to banking you would expect it is entirely possible that satellites could be targeted to be disabled so we need to have contingencies in place, whether that having back up that works off another satellite or non-technical solutions or whatever we can find that works."
Further out, he said farmers were looking at how solutions such as artificial intelligence and three dimensional printing could help.
"We're seeing some farmers having a go at programming their own precision ag systems using things like Chat GPT and while there aren't going to be thousands of farmers running out to get AI to write code for them it may be something that can be used to help in certain circumstances where one of the big platforms is out."
"Similarly I look at 3D printing and these type of innovations could be the trigger to seeing localised manufacturing rise again, there is a lot to be excited about in the technology space."
Mr Neale said there may also be cost savings from new technologies.
"We may be able to figure out methods of making machines work via technology on the cheap and that could deliver cost savings to producers, but the main thing I think people will be looking out for is any means they can find workarounds if there are issues with a particular satellite."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
