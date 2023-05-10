Country for 500 breeders with backgrounding ability

DERABUNGY is recognised as a sizable, easy to manage grazing property with a long history of running 500 breeders.
Offered by Mark and Letetia Berthelson, the 2154 hectare (5322 acre) property located 37km south of Mundubbera comprises of an excellent mix of country that is also very suitable for backgrounders.
Listed for sale at $8 million through Ray White Rural, Biloela, the asking price of the freehold property is equal to about $3714/ha ($1503/acre).
Derabungy is well described as rolling forest country dissected by the Derabungy, Taylors and Ti Tree creek systems.
In addition to the creeks, there are permanent springs and dams for water.
A solar equipped bore supplies poly tanks that service the cattle yards and troughs.
Pastures species include Burnett bluegrass and has Gayndah buffel throughout, with black and white spear and panic in the shade areas.
There are blue gum and appletree flats and hollows with rolling ridges.
Other timbers include silverleaf ironbark, bloodwood and kurrajong, with narrow leaf ironbark along the tops of the ridges.
A PMAV vegetation map in is place with about three-quarters of the property (1587ha) shown as Category X.
Good stands of fencing and millable timber are said to be available.
In recent years the Berthelsons have run a mix of breeders and backgrounded steers to feeder weights.
During the past 20 years weaner steer weights have generally averaged about 260kg with heifers hitting 250kg liveweight.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
