One for the ages: 150 years of Munro family Shorthorns on Weebollabolla

Jac McCutcheon, John Jeffreys, Jen Jeffreys, Dan Spencer, Kirst Spencer, Catriona Crookes, Jude Munro and Sandy Munro. Picture by Roz Zillman

This is branded content for Weebollabolla Shorthorns.

The Munro family's century-and-a-half of breeding Shorthorn cattle on Weebollabolla is a rare achievement. In fact, it is a milestone for the ages, to have their breed remain relevant and to progress with the demands of the modern beef markets for 150 years.

It is a true testament to the Munro family's generational progressive attitudes, evident in their long-standing clientele of commercial beef producers.

Weebollabolla managing director Jen Jeffreys said her family are acutely aware of the many challenges that producers face in the beef industry.

"Balancing traits imperative to a self-replacing herd, to pushing performance in terms of kilos per hectare, feedlot conversion rates, carcase weight and retail beef yields for the processor, while also ensuring a delicious dining experience. There are a lot of antagonistic management practices and traits when you combine the sector," Mrs Jeffreys said.

Mrs Jeffreys said her family are very passionate about beef.

"We need to stop thinking our product can compete as a commodity. With due respect to the wonderful breeds in the north, we think it's time to start collaborating and cross-breeding more to increase fertility and meat quality, and to improve market access and bottom lines for the sector," she said.

"We used to supply the live export market, when we had country in the north, so we understand the market demand, but fertility needs to be better. It's interesting that a lot of the mickey bulls running around still largely have a Shorthorn influence, even though they are long gone."

Weebollabolla Shorthorns strive to breed cattle with plenty of cover, capacity, length, adequate muscle and stature.



Mrs Jeffreys said Weebollabolla Shorthorn bulls have a maternal and meat quality focus, targeting self-replacing and easy care commercial herds to flourish.

"We like our bulls with a good sheath and hair type, accompanied with an excellent temperament and figures to match," Mrs Jeffreys said.

"Our clients are primarily breeders selling feeders into quality beef programs such as the JBS Thousand Guineas brand, or cross-breeding to increase fertility, meat quality and hybrid vigour, to meet fat cover and carcase weight earlier," she said.

Celebrating a 150-year breeding milestone has resulted from strong partnerships between Weebollabolla, Shorthorns, the Munro family and their long-term clientele. Picture by Andrew Hughes

Weebollabolla Shorthorn yearling females undergo an AI program at 13 months of age.



"Fertility is first, ensuring calving ease throughout her life and her daughters', above average milk for a heifer's first calf is important then growth and then marbling."

Mrs Jeffreys said fertility is directly correlated to fat and is crucial to surviving droughts and capitalising on excess feed after floods.



"We keep an eye on 400-day weight in particular, as our clients rely on this weight for feeder steers and joining females at 12 to 14 months of age."

"Marbling is integral to our product's market access; assisting with superior eating quality, adding flavour during the cooking process along with tenderness."

Mrs Jeffreys said their sale bulls are independently assessed for structure and temperament to aid online buyers.



"Sound structure and good temperament are key factors in maintaining longevity in our breeders."

Weebollabolla and the Munro family are synonymous with the Shorthorn breed. Their annual sale for this year will feature an elite group of PTIC autumn females, AI to leading stud sires, Weebollabolla Spencer S28 and Weebollabolla Still S5.



The heifers will be DNA sire traced, homozygous tested, independently structurally examined, and scanned for fat, eye muscle area and intramuscular fat.

"In celebration of our 150th anniversary breeding Shorthorns we wanted to offer females at our sale, a tribute to dedicated breeding programs."

Weebollabolla Shorthorns annual bull sale will also feature a run of females this year. Picture supplied

Weebollabolla Shorthorns also wish to celebrate the continued success of their long-standing clients, who have been purchasing Weebollabolla Shorthorn bulls for many decades.

"We would like to pay a special mention to the Francis, McLellan, Hill, Pearse, O'Neill, Hyles, Beale, Jerrard, Wagner, Wirth, Sheehan, Kennedy, Job, McColl, Madden and Morgan families, but a very special mention must go to the Stuckey family of Condobolin."

"We have the honour and privilege of offering a select group of David and Vicki Stuckey's autumn heifers, on their behalf, at our sale this year, as a token of our appreciation for their commitment to breeding excellent cattle using Weebollabolla genetics."

Mrs Jeffreys said her father Sandy Munro remains a director and still resides on Weebollabolla, along with a very passionate team that help ensure their continued breeding success.

Weebollabolla Shorthorn feedlot steers. Picture supplied

"The network our team has created covers the best in the business. Weebollabolla manager Dave Watts is no exception and has led by example through an epic drought and three floods in the past five years."

Mrs Jeffreys said even today they are constantly learning and evolving.

"You need to be nimble in agriculture - the weather waits for no one, and communication is key. Our commitment to the property and the business is unswerving - it's genetic."



"Working out what works best for our land and our people and then adapting to capitalise on opportunities as they present ... evolve and adapt, it's what we've had to do."

Mrs Jeffreys remarked that there has never been a reason for her family to stop breeding Shorthorns.