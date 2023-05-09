Operating a business from home: pros and cons

In this article we outline the major pros and cons of running a home-based business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Many things have been made easier by the rise of digital technology. One of those things is running a home-based business. In the not-so-distant past, opening a business necessitated the renting of a storefront. Depending on where you lived, this could be cost-prohibitive. Today, startups can-and often do-begin operations without a brick and mortar property.

The prospect of operating a business straight from home has extra appeal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which millions of people were compelled to work remotely - and found that they actually preferred it that way.

Operating a business from home certainly has its advantages. It's important to note, however, that those advantages are balanced to some extent by a number of drawbacks. In this article we outline the major pros and cons of running a home-based business.

Let's begin with the benefits.

Pros of operating a home-based business

Cost savings

For people with visions of starting their own company, overhead cost is a prime consideration. Most people don't have the money to pay rent on a commercial property, which is becoming more expensive all the time.

There's no rent to be paid when you run your business out of your home. All you need to do is designate an area as your workspace: a spare bedroom, part of your garage or basement, or simply your kitchen table. You might find it necessary to buy faster internet, but compared to paying rent on a commercial space, the cost of doing this is negligible.

No commute

The dreaded rush hour commute to and from work is the bane of many working people's existence. It's stressful, irritating and also quite dangerous. Not least of all, it eats up lots of your time. Think about it. Suppose it takes you half an hour to get to work in the morning, and another half hour to get home at the end of the day. That's an hour of commuting per day, or 365 hours per year. That's an awful lot of time spent in traffic.

Home-based business owners are spared all of this nonsense. Their commute consists of a walk from one room of the house to another.

Tax breaks

Operating your business from home allows you to write off numerous expenses, which can significantly reduce the size of your taxable income. Examples might include:

mortgage interest

property taxes

maintenance fees

advertising costs

office supplies

Note: to qualify for these tax breaks, you must be able to demonstrate that a space within your home is dedicated exclusively to conducting business operations.

Greater freedom and more control over your working life

It's annoying to be pinned down at your workplace when you know that something urgently needs to be done at home. If you operate a home-based business, it's no sweat to step outside your office and take a few minutes to attend to a pressing matter. It could be something as simple as signing for a package delivered via courier ACT. Having the freedom to balance work with other obligations-and set your schedule accordingly-is a huge plus.

Now we'll turn our attention to the downsides of running a business from home.

Cons of operating a home-based business

It's not suitable for all businesses

Some businesses are more conducive to being home-based than others. Depending on the type of business you intend to open, running it out of your home may not be viable. If your business involves a lot of inventory that needs to be shipped out-via interstate courier, say-this could result in massive clutter around your house. Or suppose you have employees or clients whom you need to meet in person on a regular basis. It's far from ideal to have people walking in and out of your house all day.

Mixing work with your home life

"Don't bring your work home with you," goes the old adage. This sage advice is very difficult to follow if your workplace is also your living space. Inevitably, there will be times when the stresses and frustrations of running a business boil over and cause you to lose your cool. If your stressful work environment is also your actual home, it can feel as though there's no escape. Definitely something to think about before opening a home-based business.

It can get lonely

This can be a pro or a con-it depends on the individual. Some people enjoy working in solitude. Others prefer to have colleagues nearby with whom they can chat, joke, and exchange ideas. Even if you like to work alone, being compelled to do so day in and day out can sometimes bring about feelings of isolation. You can counter this by setting aside pockets of time to socialise throughout the day.

Less professional appearance

There's no denying that, for most people, a brick and mortar business just feels more professional than a home-based business. It's not always true, of course, but the perception exists nonetheless. If your competitors conduct their operations out of a commercial space, it can be difficult to convince potential clients that you're more worthy of their business. Again, this may not be fair, but it's a reality that you, as a home-based business owner, have to accept and confront.