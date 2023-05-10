REGIONAL Australia has found itself at the centre of several major policies and national announcements in Labor's recent budget.
It may not sound terribly sexy or interesting, but the Regional Investment Frameworks was one of the most important policy announcements for rural Australians, Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie says.
"This gives communities a genuine opportunity to be heard, rather than the top down approach that we've seen in recent years," Ms Ritchie said.
Other regional advocates, such as Nationals leader David Littleproud and National Farmers' Federation, were less enthusiastic about Labor's budget, and were particularly critical of the 10pc biosecurity levy hike for farmers.
NFF president Fiona Simson said after years of consultation the industry was under the impression a container levy would be introduced on importers.
"The move to have farmers foot the bill is a bitter pill to swallow - we're already significant financial contributors," Ms Simson said.
"What's more, we bear the cost of managing historical pest and disease incursions and face the enormous threats posed by pests and diseases on our doorstep."
Mr Littleproud said the new tax on farmers would be passed onto consumers, which would mean even higher grocery bills for all Australians.
"It is unfathomable the Labor government would ask farmers to pay for the biosecurity costs of importers from other countries," he said. "The Coalition proposed a cost recovery model that importers would pay commensurate to the risk provided, rather than farmers."
Mr Littleproud also condemned Labor's "razor gang" cutting $872.5m in water infrastructure and redirecting the money to fund other priorities.
"Not only is the Albanese government making us pay for their spending, they are also taking away our future by ripping away the tools we need to produce more and get it on your table cheaper," Mr Littleproud said.
The regional budget theme could also be found by weaving together key policy announcements such as the Net Zero Authority, the Powering the Regions Fund and the National Regional Reconstruction Fund.
"If you make a venn diagram of these policies, you'll see the regions are at the centre," Ms Ritchie said.
"What we're seeing is a really broad suite of national policy reforms, where the regions are at the forefront.
"There is an opportunity for the government... explain this in a way, so that regional residents can understand 'what does this mean for me?'"
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
