Farm Online
Home/Politics
Watch

Biosecurity levy planned in 2023/24 budget

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

REGIONAL Australia has found itself at the centre of several major policies and national announcements in Labor's recent budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.