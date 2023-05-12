Regenerative Olmo for 440 cows or 6600 sheep

OLMO is a productive 889 hectare (2187 acre) grazing property with a long term commitment to regenerative agriculture.
Located on Boorolong Road 19km from Armidale, the well located NSW Northern Tablelands has been held by the Newey family for the past 60 years.
Olmo has benefited enormously from a long term commitment to regenerative management practices.
The productive property is fenced into 38 paddocks to facilitate time-controlled rotational grazing.
In addition, 15,000 native trees and shrubs have been planted.
Two old growth remnant areas have been fenced off to provide a mosaic of diverse habitat throughout the property to enhance biodiversity and improve livestock production while providing significant shelter.
The five farm dams have been fenced off and planted out to improve the water quality for stock, while offering shelter for native birds, mammals, beneficial insects and reptiles.
Structural improvements include a graceful four bedroom homestead, which has elegant bull-nosed verandah wrapping around the home on three sides.
The homestead is nestled in a protected and private setting and also features high ceilings, an open plan kitchen, a large lounge room, sitting room, office and two bathrooms.
There is also a three bedroom cottage in basic condition.
Improvements include a four stand shearing shed with sheep yards with an undercover triple drenching race, drafting yard and force.
The very good steel and timber cattle yards are equipped with a crush.
Water is a feature of Olmo with supplies sourced from Toms Gully and Two Mile Waters as well as numerous well located dams. Water is pumped to a tank and gravity fed to a network of 24 troughs across the property.
Historically the property has run both a self-replacing sheep flock and cattle herd. Only cattle have been run in more recent times.
Olmo is estimated to carry about 440 breeding cows or 6600 DSE on its range of basalt, trap and granite soils.
Perennial pastures have been planted over time with the property currently comprising a balanced mix of native and introduced grass species, clovers and forbs.
The property has been very conservatively stocked and has an abundance of feed.
The property has been thoughtfully managed and developed over a lengthy period of time to promote a wide variety of pasture species, excellent ground cover and significant biodiversity with plentiful reserves of clean water.
The convenient property with a bitumen road frontage has a school bus service to the front gate and a mail service.
Olmo is being sold through an expressions of interest process through Ray White Rural, closing on June 16.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Lachlan Cullen, 0438 740 138, Ray White Rural NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.