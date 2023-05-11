The dairy industry is the largest agricultural sector in Tasmania, a recently released report has revealed,
The third annual Tasmanian Agribusiness Insights Report was released on Saturday on the final day of Agfest, as primary producers celebrated their contribution to Tasmania.
DairyTas regional manager Laura Richardson said the dairy industry was t an important part of the Tasmanian economy.
"Our production this year is quite strong, which was reflected in the Insights report with Tasmania being the only state with growth in their production on last year," Ms Richardson said.
"Even though we had floods in October and a fairly dry summer, we're having a really strong autumn at the moment with production up one or two per cent from last year."
The 2022-23 report showed good summer conditions helped with yields while increased tourism visitation resulted in positive activity and growth across the agribusiness, wine and agritourism sectors.
Ms Richardson said their farmers were feeling positive about what the future looked like, however there were concerns around workforce numbers.
"The workforce is an issue with a significant number of farms looking for work, and we're very much trying to back in our farmers to ensure that the workforce is there for them," Ms Richardson said.
"I think Tasmania has a real advantage, being a pasture based system for dairy.
"As dairy changes and as our markets and climate change, the Tasmanian dairy industry is really well positioned for the future."
Primary industries Minister Jo Palmer said it was encouraging to see the innovation from farmers across the dairy industry.
"I had the opportunity to visit my first robotic dairy the other day and it was quite mind mind blowing, to say the least," Ms Palmer said.
"Today we're here to look at the agribusiness snapshot that this report will give us right across all of our sectors.
"We're looking at what's happening in red meat and dairy, but also vegetables, our wheat crops, berries and also across wine as well."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the success of agritourism in the state highlighted that more people were interested in visiting Tasmania.
"And that is a testament to the great work of people right across rural and regional Tasmania," Mr Rockcliff said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
