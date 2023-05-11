THE slide in the cattle market has not led to panic among producers, with sentiment still very strong about the opportunities emerging for Australian beef.
Arguably, there is even a welcoming of what is seen as a 'normalising' of trading conditions.
Herd numbers are strong enough now that restocking animals will be there when required, processor margins are back in the black supporting ongoing finished cattle prices and many have held carrying capacity at a level such that a dry turn won't force overnight offloading.
All this appears to be underpinning a general confidence in the business of beef that is flowing through to continued investment and less of the hot-headed reaction that fuels market volatility, a number of industry stalwarts have commented.
While no one is tipping upward movement in young cattle prices in the next month, the consensus among analysts and agents appears to be that most categories will remain relatively stable during May and into June.
Rural Bank's commodity insights for May says the decline in cattle prices throughout the first third of 2023 has been on the back of rising supply levels. This has come from the past two years of herd rebuilding which has more cattle reaching slaughter weights.
Despite an April slowdown in slaughter rates due public holidays, year-to-date volumes across all states continue to be higher in 2023, Rural Bank's analysts wrote.
Significant growth in slaughter rates have been recorded in Queensland and Victoria.
Agforce's cattle committee president Peter Hall said those underlying fundamentals were well understood, along with the fact that global beef demand dynamics were very promising for Australia.
"We have a protein shortage around the world, the United States is going into a big rebuild phase so there are gaps for us to fill and the UK free trade agreement is about to open doors so there is plenty of upside to our industry," he said.
"No one is expecting the heady prices of last year but there are absolutely no signs that the cattle market is collapsing."
While some parts were drying off quickly, most of Queensland was doing well season-wise, Mr Hall said.
"Cattle numbers probably haven't built as much as some think and so there is a reasonable amount of feed available," he said.
"People have become more conservative with their stocking rates. No one is rushing out to put on more cattle now that they're cheaper, rather they are giving their country a bit of a blow.
"When you drive around you don't see country loaded with cattle."
That reduced restocker demand is contributing to the downward pressure on prices, agents say.
Rabobank's agribusiness outlook for May says the strength in the heavy steer and cow market might not indicate any longer-term upward trend but is a good sign that margins may be returning to normal and there will be support for prices at current levels.
Rabobank analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said one factor to watch was cattle on feed numbers.
After dropping 17pc between quarters one and three, they lifted slightly in quarter four to 1.14 million head. That's only 1pc below the quarter four numbers in 2022, he said.
"A falling cattle market, higher feed grain prices and softer consumer markets created challenging conditions for feedlots last year and into the start of this year but now conditions are more favourable. We think they will lift over the course of the year," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
Indeed, this week feeder buyers were taking the lion's share of EYCI eligible cattle, at 50pc with restockers only accounting for 43pc.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
