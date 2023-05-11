Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle prices might be dropping but things are bright in beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are no knee-jerk reactions over the cattle price slide, agents are reporting.
There are no knee-jerk reactions over the cattle price slide, agents are reporting.

THE slide in the cattle market has not led to panic among producers, with sentiment still very strong about the opportunities emerging for Australian beef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.