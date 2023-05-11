Farm Online
Biosecurity levy hike a 'nasty shock' for sheep industry

By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
The sheep and wool sector have expressed their disappointment at the budget announcement of an increased biosecurity levy.
The federal government's planned 10 per cent biosecurity levy hike has come as a "nasty shock" to sheep and wool producers as the sector prepares to shell out millions as part of the national electronic identification tag rollout.

