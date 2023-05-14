Farm Online
Another study on what cause the triple La Nina says Australia's bushfires were to blame

By Chris McLennan
May 15 2023 - 6:00am
The devastating Australian bushfires from 2019-20 have been blamed on causing a global climate impact, similar to that from a volcano.
Scientists are still trying to figure out what caused the rare 'triple-dip' La Nina weather impact on Australia.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

