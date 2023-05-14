TENS of millions of dollars worth of agricultural machinery and services changed hands during the biggest Elders FarmFest in history in 2022 - and 2023 is shaping up to be even bigger still.
The weather can sometimes be a little chilly but the business deals are always piping hot at Elders FarmFest, now in its 46th year.
In 2022, about 60,000 visitors flocked to Toowoomba to enjoy Queensland's biggest agricultural field days, with a new attendance record set for the three-day event.
The event returns to Kingsthorpe Park, only 20 kilometres from Toowoomba, Queensland, from June 6 to 8. More than 2000 companies and organisations will converge on the purpose-built site this year. The event's footprint at Kingsthorpe Park has swollen to almost 26 hectares, providing farmers with plenty of gear to interest them.
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said, this year, more than $134.5 million in goods is forecast to be exhibited at the event.
"FarmFest 2022 has proven that we are back in business and we are ready again to welcome exhibitors and visitors alike," Ms Nugent said.
"Great seasonal conditions and improved confidence in the agricultural sector, as well as saying goodbye to COVID-19 restrictions, means the stars are ready to align again to make this year's event another record-breaking sensation."
Ms Nugent said machinery and livestock exhibitors will make up almost 10 per cent each of total exhibitors, closely followed by manufacturing, lifestyle products, and broadacre and cropping categories this year. And there will be horticultural, automotive, mining, food, forestry, education, services and general exhibitors on show.
Elders FarmFest field days gives consumers a chance to research and understand emerging technologies and machinery available in the local marketplace.
The top 10 non-sponsor exhibitors this year include New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, Muddy River Agricultural, Honda Motorcycles & Power Equipment, Black Toyota, Western Truck Group, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Stafford Welding Products & Tools, Norco Rural and Clipex.
FarmFest is only possible with the support of its sponsors: Elders, Engage Ag, Gallagher, Dalby Rural Supplies, Hastings Deering, Volvo Penta, Landwatch, Lowes Petroleum, Motor Mecca, Gator Supplier RDO, and AEG Tools.
The three-day event has become renowned as the "one-stop-shop" for farmers and "the place" in Queensland to showcase and launch new products into the market.
It's still great value. Tickets cost $7 online or $12 at the gate. Skip the queue and save money by purchasing your tickets online at www.farmfest.com.au
