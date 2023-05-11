THE GOOD times continue to roll at GrainCorp, with the agribusiness raising full year earnings estimates as the benefits from the record-breaking run of grain production down the east coast continues to bolster company profit margins.
Speaking at the company's half year results presentation GrainCorp chief executive Robert Spurway said the company was now expecting 2023 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $500-560 million, up from its February figure of $470 and $530m, itself an upgrade from initial profit estimates, and net profit between $220 and 260 million.
If realised it will be the company's second largest profit on record.
The engine room of the company's success remains its agribusiness and crushing divisions, with Mr Spurway saying there was continuing strong demand from international customers for Australian grain.
It has not only been the east coast glut of grain that has benefited GrainCorp.
Mr Spurway said a grain origination and execution program in Western Australia, which enjoyed a record season in 2022-23, had also been successful.
Oilseeds continue to grow in prominence as Mr Spurway said GrainCorp would look to increase its oilseed crushing capacity.
"Oilseeds are definitely a growth opportunity as the world looks for food, feed and fuel," he said.
The company operates crushing facilities at Numurkah, in northern Victoria and at Pinjarra in WA.
GrainCorp chief financial officer Ian Morrison said the company's crushing results had risen from 170,000 tonnes in the first half of the 2019 marketing year up to 256,000 tonnes this year.
"There are excellent conditions for our crushing business, with high crushing margins reflecting the record tonnages of canola being produced in Australia the past three years and the increased international demand given the conflict in Ukraine disrupting oilseed supplies globally," he said.
"Renewable fuel is also an ongoing growth area."
Mr Spurway said GrainCorp would investigate whether it would increase capacity at its existing facilities or look to bolster its geographic footprint with a new plant.
Canola is increasingly being grown through northern NSW and into southern Queensland.
Investors were delighted with the GrainCorp result, with the share price on the Australian Stock Exchange rising 6.4pc to $7.55.
Mr Spurway said the company was expecting to remain busy executing grain for export well into the traditionally quieter second half of the financial year.
He said export supply chain margins remained excellent, although slightly below last year's levels due to the added costs associated with the wet conditions through eastern Australia which damaged road and rail supply chains.
The company continues to have to pay out under its controversial crop production contract with insurer White Rock, designed to smooth out peaks and troughs in earnings driven by climate variability.
It paid out the maximum $70 million once again, after doing so in 2022, however Mr Spurway said the company remained happy with how the contract allowed it to manage climate risk.
Looking to shore up its upcountry supply chain GrainCorp also announced it had extended its contract with rail freight provider Pacific National for another five years.
"This is very good news for the company creating certainty within the supply chain," Mr Spurway said.
Looking forward he said GrainCorp's east coast heartland had received good rainfall for the autumn period, setting up the sowing period well for many growers, however the longer term outlook is for a drier than average spring, which will lower potential production.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
