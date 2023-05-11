Another week and another big auction price for farm land, this time in the Mid North.
The farm sale action moved to the Redhill Football Clubrooms in the Mid North today for the auction of a cropping farm just west of the town.
There was strong competition for the farm which sold for $6,110,000 at the fall of the hammer or $9871 per acre.
The auction began with a vendor bid from auctioneer Geoff Schell of $4.2 million but that was quickly eclipsed with a flurry of bids to take it above $5 million.
Just a week ago and about an hour to the south-east, farm land at Hamley Bridge set a district record with more than $12,500 per arable acre paid at auction.
That was a smaller offering across 100 hectares (248 acres) with few improvements other than watering points and fences.
Today's auction of Moorfield (250ha, 619 acres) included versatile dry land cropping country, about 50km south of Port Pirie on the Augusta Highway.
This was the first time Moorefield had been offered for sale in more than 80 years.
The long ownership indicates farming in the region is considered reliable and agents said the Redhill district was highly regarded as a result.
The property was available for sale as a whole or in three contingent lots but with that auction price was sold as a whole.
SA mains water is connected to the property connected to paddock troughs.
Agents from Ray White Rural, who also conducted the Hamley Bridge auction last week, suggest the land is suitable for growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes and could also be used for hay production.
The long term annual average rainfall in the district is 410-425mm.
Because of its cropping background, the property is well set up with large paddocks and long runs.
"There is minimal non-productive land which is unable to be cropped - allowing the purchaser to maximise the return on investment," the agents said.
The buy is able to start working straight away to sow a crop after execution of the contract and payment of a deposit.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
