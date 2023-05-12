Farm Online
Gov't review into Indo animal cruelty complaint released; PETA furious

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Findings from the latest review of complaints around live exporting to the Department of Agriculture from animal rights groups are now out. Picture via Shutterstock.
AUSTRALIAN live cattle exporters say they were able to correct within a day animal welfare issues raised in footage of Indonesian abattoirs supplied to the federal government by animal rights groups.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

