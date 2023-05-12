AUSTRALIAN live cattle exporters say they were able to correct within a day animal welfare issues raised in footage of Indonesian abattoirs supplied to the federal government by animal rights groups.
The Department of Agriculture has released its findings from an investigation of footage from activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, shot two years ago.
It found there had been breaches of Australia's animal welfare regulatory requirements, the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System, but determined the corrective actions implemented were enough to prevent their recurrence.
The response has infuriated PETA, who labelled the review process 'impotent and pathetic' and 'as useful as a chocolate hairdryer'.
However, the live-ex industry's peak body says the result is proof ESCAS is working and that exporters are committed to transparency and upholding continual high animal welfare standards.
The PETA complaint involved around 200 hours of footage filmed in seven Indonesian abattoirs, reportedly by men who gained access by pretending to be in the food service business. Some footage showed a failed stun attempt.
Australian Live Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said exporters worked as a block to correct the drop in standards immediately after it had been brought to their attention.
The industry also immediately issued a public statement, he said.
"It is important that when these isolated instances occur, direct and corrective action is taken. Exporters and importers immediately engaged the facilities as to why the handling of the cattle was not up to ESCAS standards," the statement said.
Mr Harvey-Sutton this week said while standards had dropped and needed to be addressed, there was no demonstration of systemic issues affecting the industry.
The department did make note in its finding of a limitation of the current guidelines.
It said it was able to determine which exporters had animals slaughtered within each abattoir but was not able to determine the specific extent of responsibility for non-compliance by each exporter.
"The department recognises that the current guideline for the management of non-compliance does not provide a clearly articulated approach to the attribution of non-compliance in situations where multiple exporters are implicated but definitive correlations cannot be established between a non-compliance and a specific exporter/s responsible for it based on available evidence," the report said.
"This issue is being considered and will be addressed through the department's review of the ESCAS framework."
PETA says the system is failing abused animals abroad and a total ban of the trade is needed.
However, ALEC says ESCAS does account for situations where multiple exporters are involved; and the outcome of this case is evidence.
"The system kicked into action, exporters worked together and corrective actions were put in place rapidly - that is exactly what it is we want to happen," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"PETA's spurious claims around this review shows the organisation is not really interested in improving animal welfare but is solely focused on shutting down the industry."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
