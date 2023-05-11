Farm Online
Cattle on feed numbers lift slightly

Updated May 12 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:10am
Numbers on feed remain steady
Numbers on feed remain steady

Australia's latest feedlot survey results show numbers of cattle on feed rising by 1.1 per cent to 1,158,240 head in the March quarter.

