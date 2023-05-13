The Bay family are selling their substantial cropping and grazing property on the western Eyre Peninsula.
Witera takes in 5000 hectares (12,327 acres) although the arable cropping area is suggested at 745ha (1840 acres).
The Bays also currently run 1200 Merino ewes plus lambs with a Collandra North bloodline on their farm in the heart of the Mount Hall and Mount Cooper farming district.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the region is highly regarded for its reliability and high yields.
The Bay Family Trust bought Witera 24 years ago, located on the Flinders Highway, 40km south-east of Streaky Bay.
Their cropping program is mainly wheat and barley, with a reliable average yield of 2.5 tonne per hectare, with a lay pasture phase.
Agents say clover pastures are well established over the grazing areas which includes 3723ha (9200 acres) of native vegetation under Heritage Agreement.
The rest of the farm includes 521ha (1287 acres) of scrub and rough grazing.
"Well set up for mixed farmers this property provides an opportunity for existing farmers within the region to expand their holding in a reliable grain growing region," agent Luke Duncan said.
Annual rainfall in these parts averages around 400mm.
SA mains water is not connected to Witera which has access to windmill-driven bore water supplies described as "excellent" with good quality water.
The farm is also said to have a strong fertiliser history.
The cropping areas consist of plains and rises of red/grey sandy loam soils with granite outcrops.
Improvements include a three-stand shearing shed with near Arrow sheep yards attached. Includes drafting gate, loading ramp plus a machinery shed is located on the property.
The old Witera homestead is still standing but has not been lived in for more than 20 years and is said to "need work".
The farm is fenced into nine main paddocks using mostly Cyclone with timber posts and some supporting steel droppers.
Some sections have a single barb and most of the boundary fences have a single line hot wire on both top and bottom.
About 18km of fencing has been replaced in recent years.
