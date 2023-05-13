Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Precision ag tools provide support for farmers

May 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rethus family has embraced precision agriculture to give them tools and data for proactive farm management. Picture supplied
The Rethus family has embraced precision agriculture to give them tools and data for proactive farm management. Picture supplied

Wimmera farmer Tim Rethus describes precision agriculture as a 'really powerful' tool for his family's 5000-hectare broadacre cropping operation, one that takes the guesswork out of farming and provides the data to ground-truth decisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.