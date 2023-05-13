Normally, when I hear about a country in the European Union rolling out some new rule about what we can or can't call our wine, cheese, or whatever else it may be, I get fired up. But this time around, I have to say: "Go France!".
France has followed South Africa's lead in banning plant-based brands from using the words "bacon" and "sausage".
But don't get too excited just yet. While there's censorship on meat, the same respect for the word milk is not flowing through.
As the global debate rages over what to call various "milks", it seems only fitting that we address the controversy surrounding the naming conventions of our beloved dairy milk and its plant-based counterparts.
We're lucky to enjoy an ever-growing list of dairy alternatives, including almond milk, oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, and even more obscure options like cashew milk and macadamia milk - and recently pea "mylk" has even hit the market.
These plant-based beverages have been riding a wave of popularity for many years, cashing in on the proven benefits of the real thing.
While the US Food and Drug Administration has ruled plant-based milks are allowed to be called "milk", it has also suggested labels should specify the nutritional difference with cow's milk.
Britain is getting close to forcing the reclassification of thousands of food items; including plant milk. The rules, which have been rejected by the EU, would mean soy, oat and almond milk renamed as "beverage", or any applicable word that is not milk.
Technically, they are probably juice, oil, or even sap - you squeeze or crush the nut or plant and out comes the liquid gold. Hence, the push to call these drinks "beverages", not milk, makes sense.
If these countries are able to bring in truth of labelling on what the product really is - or at least, is not - why can't we also do that in Australia?
If our regulators lack the intestinal fortitude (apologies to those with a lactose intolerance!), maybe the real milk industry needs to beat them at their own game.
So, why don't we Aussies take it a step further?
I can see it now. The Cow Juice Company's fresh and creamy calcium-rich milk. Get your plant-based goodness that the cow has processed for you.
Yes, cow's milk is plant-based too!
Let's face it, cow juice is every bit as appropriate for milk as milk is for plant juice. Additionally, milk is produced as sustenance for offspring. While you can buy baby peas (which could be a future welfare issue), where are the suckling almonds, rice and soy beans? And isn't truth in labelling something we should all strive for?
So with the rise in popularity of plant-based alternatives, let's give them a hand with their own unique names.
Imagine a world where coffee snobs can enjoy a splash of "soybean squirt" or a dollop of "oat extract". Doesn't that just roll off the tongue? And while we're at it, how about a "rice roister"?
Renaming dairy milk to "cow juice" could potentially help clear up anxiety-laden trips to the supermarket. The horror of getting lost in the sea of white, creamy beverages is very relatable. Giving dairy milk a new name would ensure that those who prefer traditional cow's milk know exactly what they're reaching for! And it would embrace the absurdity of the situation, while highlighting the true origin of the drink.
And this leads us to addressing the elephant in the room - or rather, the cow. Dairy farmers may argue that changing the name of their product to cow juice trivialises the hard work that goes into producing it. Fear not; we're not here to diminish the importance of dairy farming, we're merely trying to level the playing field.
We're acknowledging the uniqueness of their product and its origins, giving cow juice its own identity, helping it to stand out from all the "milk", and making for a more streamlined and efficient grocery shopping experience. Cow juice could be a small but meaningful step towards a more transparent, honest food industry.
Of course, we can't forget the health benefits of choosing cow juice over all the "milk" options. Cow juice is packed with calcium, vitamins and minerals essential for a healthy diet.
This cheeky name change could even revitalise the dairy industry. Picture this: people proudly sporting cow juice t-shirts, with slogans like "Got juice?", reminiscent of the '90s "Got milk?" campaign.
So, let's raise our glasses high and toast to our newfangled cow juice, and welcome our plant-based brethren into the fold. After all, variety is the spice of life - or should I say, the delightful, creamy concoction that dances on our cereal and waltzes with our lattes.
Perhaps cow juice will become the next quirky trend to grace the shelves of hipster cafés and health food stores across Australia. It is a 'super' food, after all.
This is the fake milk debate as I see it, and I hope you enjoyed my tongue-in-cheek opinion piece! I'm new on the team at The Land, having spent many years as a journalist via ABC radio and TV, the West Australian, South China Morning Post, several radio stations plus every TV network in Australia. Much of my family are farmers in Moora and also Kalannie where my mother grew up in WA, so rural issues are always a topic of conversation and close to my heart.
