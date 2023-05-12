Farm Online
Scientists collaborate to deliver calf resistant to BVDV

May 13 2023 - 6:00am
The calf born with resistance to the bovine viral diarrhea virus. Photo provided by USDA-ARS.
The calf born with resistance to the bovine viral diarrhea virus. Photo provided by USDA-ARS.

GLOBAL scientists have collaborated to produce the first gene-edited calf with resistance to bovine viral diarrhea virus, something that costs the cattle sector billions of dollars annually.

