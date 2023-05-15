Productive grazing country offers farming option

IMPRESSIVE 5069 hectare (12,526 acre) Coonamble, NSW, property Bullarora has a proven track record of producing outstanding sheep, wool and cattle.
Offered by Michael and Libby Kennedy, the untouched country is also considered extremely well suited to farming.
The productive Central West NSW property is described as level open country running to lightly timbered grazing areas.
About two thirds of the property has heavy grey, black self muching soils with the balance being red to grey clay loams.
Pastures include Mitchell grass, clovers, medics and herbages.
There is coolabah, myall, rosewood, grey and yellow box, wilga and gums in the water course country.
Bullarora is divided into 12 paddocks, which are serviced by a laneway system. The fencing is described as being in good condition, comprising of mainly ringlock and hingejoint on steel posts with timber end assemblies. There are also some six plain wire and single barbed wire fences.
Water is supplied from an uncapped bore that services about 12km of bore drains on the eastern part of the property. A capping and piping program has been initiated with Water NSW.
The western portion is water from a capped bores that supplies four tanks and four troughs. There are also about 10 dams.
Improvements include a four stand shearing shed, a combined set of sheep and cattle yards.
There are also two other sets of sheep yards and a second set of cattle yards as well as a set of timber horse yards.
A large machinery shed is positioned near the homestead, which has an enclosed workshop.
The well maintained four bedroom, two bathroom homestead was built in 1980. The spacious, air conditioned brick home features back to back fireplaces and a swimming pool.
Bullarora will be auctioned by Elders in Dubbo on June 16.
Contact Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
