Farm Online
Home/Property

Productive grazing country offers farming option

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

IMPRESSIVE 5069 hectare (12,526 acre) Coonamble, NSW, property Bullarora has a proven track record of producing outstanding sheep, wool and cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.