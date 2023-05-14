Farm Online
Sugar prices continue to rally to best levels in over six years

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions Ayr account manager Mick Gabiola says the cane industry is doing well in Far North Queensland at present. Photo courtesy of Nutrien.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Ayr account manager Mick Gabiola says the cane industry is doing well in Far North Queensland at present. Photo courtesy of Nutrien.

SUGAR prices continue to soar, with raw sugar futures reaching their highest levels since October 2016 on the back of world supply and demand tightness and higher demand for sugar for use in biofuels.

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

