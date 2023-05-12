Farm Online
Home/Politics

Trade ministers hold 'candid' talks

By Dominic Giannini
May 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Don Farrell and Wang Wentao say their talks in Beijing were "warm, constructive and candid". (AP PHOTO)
Senator Don Farrell and Wang Wentao say their talks in Beijing were "warm, constructive and candid". (AP PHOTO)

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Australia soon in a fresh sign of improved relations between the nations and the potential lifting of trade bans on Australian exports, Trade Minister Don Farrell says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.