People who are magnets for mosquitoes could make themselves repulsive to the pest by using a scented soap.
A team of US researchers has found some soaps were powerful repellents against mosquitoes while others could make a person more appealing.
Senior author Clément Vinauger said it was "remarkable" how someone who was extremely attractive to mosquitoes could become repulsive after using scented soap.
But the results varied between different people due to their natural body odour.
"What really matters to the mosquito is... the specific associations and combinations of chemicals, not only from the soap, but also from our personal body odour," Mr Vinauger said.
The team from Virginia Polytechnic Institute analysed how different chemicals impacted mosquitoes' preferences.
And the verdict?
"I would choose a coconut-scented soap if I wanted to reduce mosquito attraction," Mr Vinauger said.
It's early days for the researchers who hope to find some general patterns or rules by testing more soaps and more people.
"We're very curious to look at the time course of this effect. So for example, if you take a shower in the morning, does it still matter to mosquitoes in the evening?"
