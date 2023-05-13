Farm Online

Jolyon Burnett announce as National Farmers' Federation (NFF) Horticulture Council chairperson

Updated May 13 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
Jolyon Burnett. Picture supplied
The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) Horticulture Council has named its next chairperson.

