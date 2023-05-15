Farm Online
Home/Politics

Trade minister vows to persevere on China ban removal

By Andrew Brown
May 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell says talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao were constructive. (AP PHOTO)
Trade Minister Don Farrell says talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao were constructive. (AP PHOTO)

Trade Minister Don Farrell has vowed to persevere with Chinese counterparts in a bid to get billions of dollars worth of trade restrictions removed from Australian products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.