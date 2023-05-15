Farm Online

El Nino strength depends on coupling of ocean and atmosphere

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
El Nino strength depends on coupling
El Nino strength depends on coupling

Short-term and medium-term models are continuing to provide conflicting outcomes for weather developments for the rest of the year. The short-term impacts have been driven by a weakening in the Southern Annular Mode and newly emerged cool water in the Tasman Sea which has favoured high pressure in the Tasman resulting in a broader easterly pattern, but this will be short-lived. Developing El Ninos are generally characterised by increased westerly winds and decreased easterly winds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.