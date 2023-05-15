El Nino strength depends on coupling

The Southern Oscillation Index needs to be consistently below -7 for an El Nino event. The latest 30-day SOI values are around -4, so getting there and well away from the La Nina range of recent years but still in the neutral range. In addition, the south east trade winds that flow across the equatorial western Pacific Ocean are near average for this time of year but during El Nino, these trade winds weaken and sometimes even reverse in direction. There is currently no sign of this occurring.