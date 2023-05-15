El Nino strength depends on coupling

Short-term and medium-term models are continuing to provide conflicting outcomes for weather developments for the rest of the year. The short-term impacts have been driven by a weakening in the Southern Annular Mode and newly emerged cool water in the Tasman Sea which has favoured high pressure in the Tasman resulting in a broader easterly pattern, but this will be short-lived. Developing El Ninos are generally characterised by increased westerly winds and decreased easterly winds.
In the longer term, all international forecast models predict that the sea surface temperature patterns in the equatorial Pacific during the coming months will exceed the threshold for El Nino during winter. We need to remember that El Nino is a coupled ocean and atmosphere climate influencer. This means the sky above the Pacific Ocean needs to respond to the ocean warming beneath it before a fully fledged El Nino can be declared. At this stage, the atmosphere is showing minimal signs of responding to the SST patterns, which is quite unusual.
The Southern Oscillation Index needs to be consistently below -7 for an El Nino event. The latest 30-day SOI values are around -4, so getting there and well away from the La Nina range of recent years but still in the neutral range. In addition, the south east trade winds that flow across the equatorial western Pacific Ocean are near average for this time of year but during El Nino, these trade winds weaken and sometimes even reverse in direction. There is currently no sign of this occurring.
So, what this means is that if the atmosphere patterns continue to remain neutral, as they are at the moment, then the developing El Nino could fade away in a few months and its effects will be minimal. However, if the atmosphere becomes coupled with the ocean, there is potential for a strong El Nino to develop by later in winter, with significant effects on spring rainfall and temperatures.
For those trying to interpret what might happen for the rest of 2023, this is the current dilemma. It must be remembered that, historically, model guidance is at its weakest in autumn and usually starts to become more reliable as we move into winter, so a clearer picture should start to emerge in the coming month.
So, in summary, it is the slightly favoured scenario that a full El Nino will develop by late winter. This would mean drier than normal weather over the next six to nine months in much of NSW and Queensland and closer to average winter and spring rainfall in southern Victoria and western Tasmania. All areas will be warmer than normal with the occasional significant cold outbreaks an intermittent visitor.
