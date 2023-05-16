Farm Online
Fibre factor critical right now in beef cattle diets in the south

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 10:00am
For those feeding hay in the south this winter, keeping check of the NDF factor in diets will be critical, advisors have warned.
For those feeding hay in the south this winter, keeping check of the NDF factor in diets will be critical, advisors have warned.

WEIGHT gains are suffering in beef cattle across southern areas where rain has been well above average, prompting animal nutrition experts to urge producers to consider fibre content in hay.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

